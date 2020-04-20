|
Carolyn Mary (Zajac) Jaronczyk, 99, of Windsor beloved wife of the late Joseph Jaronczyk passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Walter and Victoria Zajac she was a lifelong Windsor resident. She retired as a librarian at the former Connecticut General Life Insurance Company where she was honored to be named an Honorary member of the Connecticut General Club. Carolyn had been a lifelong communicant of St. Gertrude's Church. She was an active member of the Democratic Party in Windsor and had been a member of the Windsor Women's Club and Windsor Garden Club. She loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed gardening. She leaves her daughter Joyce Reardon of Glastonbury; grandchildren Loraine Reardon and her husband Victor Arduini, Charlene Goulet and her husband Andrew, and Joann Jaronczyk; greatgrandchildren, Page Medina, Michael DiBattisto, and Nicholas Goulet; a sister-in-law Catherine Jaronczyk of Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Joseph and her parents she was predeceased by her son Joseph Jaronczyk, her grandchildren Drew Goulet and Edward Reardon; her brothers Walter, Stanley, Frank, and John Zajac; and her sisters Freida Wascholl and Bertha Lesczinski. A private Graveside services will be held at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Aid-a-Pet, 95 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020