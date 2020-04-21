|
Carolyn Mary (Zajac) Jaronczyk, 99, of Windsor beloved wife of the late Joseph Jaronczyk passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Lawrence and Victoria Zajac she was a lifelong Windsor resident. She retired as a librarian at the former Connecticut General Life Insurance Company where she was honored to be named an Honorary member of the Connecticut General Club. Carolyn had been a lifelong communicant of St. Gertrude's Church. She was an active member of the Democratic Party in Windsor and had been a member of the Windsor Women's Club and Windsor Garden Club. She loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed gardening. She leaves her daughter Joyce Reardon of Glastonbury; grandchildren Lorraine Reardon and her husband Victor Arduini, Charlene Goulet and her husband Andrew, and Joann Jaronczyk; greatgrandchildren, Paige Medina, Michael DiBattisto, and Nicholas Goulet; daughter-in-law Catherine Jaronczyk of Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Joseph and her parents she was predeceased by her son Joseph Jaronczyk Jr., James Jaronczyk and her grandchildren Drew Goulet and Edward Reardon. Donations in memory of Carolyn can be made to her favorite charity AID a Pet Inc., 95 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020