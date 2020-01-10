Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
99 Jackson St
Willimantic, CT
Carolyn Marchand


1945 - 2020
Carolyn Marchand Obituary
Carolyn Marchand, 74, of South Windham, was taken suddenly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Carolyn was born on January 14, 1945 to the late Charles and Helen Naumec in Willimantic. She was a life long employee of Natchaug Hospital. Carolyn was a devoted wife to her late husband Paul Marchand for 48 years before his passing. She was a loving, caring, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, cooking and hosting parties and spending time with her family. Carolyn will forever be missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter and her many, many wonderful friends. Carolyn leaves behind her children: Paul L. Marchand II and his wife Darlene, Paula Clyborne and her husband Bob, Jamie Lenane and her husband Brian, and Michael Marchand and his wife Melanie. In addition, she also leaves 13 grandchildren: Cailin, Brennan, Coleman, Kyle, Matthew, Michael, Katie, Kelsey, Ali, Abby, Andrew, Kobe and Maya and a great-granddaughter Ryleigh. Carolyn is also survived by her brothers, Charles Naumec and Gene Naumec. Carolyn also leaves behind many special sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a group of very special friends. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 between 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St. (Rte. 195) Willimantic. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday January 13, 2020 at 9:00am at St. Joseph Church, 99 Jackson St. Willimantic. Private interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, will take place at a later date. Carolyn will be forever missed by her family and wonderful friends. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 10, 2020
