Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map

Carolyn R. Flint


1931 - 2020
Carolyn R. Flint Obituary
Carolyn R. (Hunter) Flint, 88, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late William R. Flint Sr., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home. Carolyn was born on May 2, 1931 in Palmer, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Olen and Ruby (Plumley) Hunter. She has lived in Ellington since 1962. Carolyn enjoyed attending air shows, R-Ving, crocheting, and she loved reading books. She is survived by her children, Ruby, Olen, William, Donald, Peggy, Sally, Scott, Sandy, Christine, Frances, Penny, and Jeff; two brothers Roy and Merton and her sister Merlyn. Carolyn also leaves many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Olena. All are welcome to join her family for calling hours at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road in Vernon on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 3-6 pm with words of remembrance to be shared at 5:30. A private burial will be done at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
