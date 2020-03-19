|
|
Carolyn Ruth (Kittle) McCollum, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home. She was born July 12,1936 in Manchester to Leslie and Wilma Kittle. Carolyn is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William L. McCollum Sr. and her son William L. McCollum Jr. Carolyn graduated Manchester High School-Class of 1954. She worked for Pratt & Whitney in the purchasing department for 37 years and retired in 1995. Carolyn was an avid collector of all kinds of teddy bears. She loved being outdoors and camping at Indian Ranch with her husband. She was of the old school; was very kind; and wouldn't stand for any nonsense. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Carolyn Lanagan and her husband John of Andover; daughter-in-law Mary Ellen of Coventry; brother Allen Wiley his wife Linda; her sister Ellen Long as well as her six grandchildren, Jessica DellaPenna, Paul Lanagan, Jackalyn Lanagan, Kevin Lanagan, Richard McCollum and his wife Nicole, Angela Desmond and husband John, eight great grandchildren, Brayden Lanagan, Taylor and Joseph Goulet, MyKenzie and Reilly Lanagan, Joseph Berlin, Catilyn Jones, Cameron McCollum and several nieces and nephews. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Private funeral services will be held for Carolyn. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org Please leave condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020