1/1
Carolyn S. MALINKA
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn S. Malinka, 96, of Glastonbury, formerly of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Louis M. Malinka, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Carolyn was born on February 21, 1924 in Jersey City, NJ and was the daughter of the late Domenico and Mary (Palmieri) Sebastiano. She was a longtime communicant of the Church of the Incarnation and was an active member of their Women's Club for 12 years. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Helen Malinka, Mary Lou Wofford and her husband Fred, grand-daughters Lisa (Ramaccia) Belisle and her husband Michael, Michelle Passmore and her husband William and Heather Danzig and her husband Jeffrey. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family and updated service information, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved