Carolyn S. Malinka, 96, of Glastonbury, formerly of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Louis M. Malinka, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Carolyn was born on February 21, 1924 in Jersey City, NJ and was the daughter of the late Domenico and Mary (Palmieri) Sebastiano. She was a longtime communicant of the Church of the Incarnation and was an active member of their Women's Club for 12 years. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Helen Malinka, Mary Lou Wofford and her husband Fred, grand-daughters Lisa (Ramaccia) Belisle and her husband Michael, Michelle Passmore and her husband William and Heather Danzig and her husband Jeffrey. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family and updated service information, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.