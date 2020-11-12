Cliff, Laurie, & Karen:

We will always remember our good neighbor, but more importantly our dear FRIEND. If you wanted a good laugh you looked to Carolyn who always put everyone at ease, especially being the MC of the GONG show in our neighborhood.

We will miss Carolyn, but our memories will last forever.

THANKS Cliff for sharing Carolyn with the rest of the neighbors who had a deep love and respect for both of you.



Our condolences,

Phil & Linda Adams

Friend