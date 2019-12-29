Home

Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church
511 Maple Street
Wethersfield, CT
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church
511 Maple Street
Wethersfield, CT
Carolyn Virginia (Norden) Hannuksela, 91, died December 22, 2019. Born in Warwick, RI, she graduated North Kingstown HS. She worked various office and bookkeeping jobs retiring from URI Dining Services. She raised her family in Richmond, RI and spent her later years in Pella, IA and Wethersfield, CT. Preceding her in death is her husband, Arthur Oliva; her son, Eric Arthur, and great grandson, Henry Zion Curylo; and two sisters, Hope Lintz and Thelma Johnson. Survivors include her brother, Elmer Norden, Sterling, CT; three daughters and their husbands: Sonja (Thomas) Perry, Acworth, GA, Carla (Gregg) Miller, Wethersfield, CT and Gretchen (Michael) Trapani, Lanoka Harbor, NJ; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Calling hours are January 24, 2020, 6 to 8 PM. A memorial service is planned for January 25, 2020, at 11 AM followed by a luncheon. All will be held at Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church, 511 Maple Street, Wethersfield, CT. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Carolyn's role in establishing the Westerly-Chariho ARC Chapter, donations can be made to The Olean Center, https://www.oleancenter.org/. Cards may be mailed to: Miller Family, 792 Wolcott Hill Road, Wethersfield, CT 06109.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
