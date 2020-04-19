Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hattie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn W. Hattie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn W. Hattie Obituary
Carolyn W. Hattie, 78, of West Hartford, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Hughes Convalescent Home. Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Ralph and Viola (Wilen) Hattie, she graduated Bloomfield High School, Class of 1959, and attended Westbrook Junior College in Portland, ME. Carolyn worked for at the Hartford Courant in the early 1960's and was a faithful volunteer at the church office of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Carolyn was buried privately alongside her parents at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -