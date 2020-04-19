|
|
Carolyn W. Hattie, 78, of West Hartford, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Hughes Convalescent Home. Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Ralph and Viola (Wilen) Hattie, she graduated Bloomfield High School, Class of 1959, and attended Westbrook Junior College in Portland, ME. Carolyn worked for at the Hartford Courant in the early 1960's and was a faithful volunteer at the church office of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Carolyn was buried privately alongside her parents at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020