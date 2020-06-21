Carrie Jean "Jeanie" McCall
1960 - 2020
Carrie Jean "Jeanie" McCall, 60, of Hartford, CT departed this world to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Jeanie was born in Alexander City, AL on June 8, 1960 to the late Corine McCall. A Celebration of her Life will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00-11:00AM and Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery, 2035 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120. To leave a message of comfort for the family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
JUN
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
