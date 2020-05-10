Carrie Lou (Barnum) Roberts, 85, of Manchester, CT passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. Born March 26, 1935 in Dawson, GA to the late Lonnie Barnum, Sr. and Florabell (Dotson) Barnum. Preceded in death by her parents she leaves to cherish her memory her five children, 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 16 great great-grandchildren, 6 siblings, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT; followed by an intimate graveside service at Spring Grove Cemetery. To leave a message of comfort for the Roberts family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.