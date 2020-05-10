Carrie Lou Roberts
1935 - 2020
Carrie Lou (Barnum) Roberts, 85, of Manchester, CT passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. Born March 26, 1935 in Dawson, GA to the late Lonnie Barnum, Sr. and Florabell (Dotson) Barnum. Preceded in death by her parents she leaves to cherish her memory her five children, 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 16 great great-grandchildren, 6 siblings, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT; followed by an intimate graveside service at Spring Grove Cemetery. To leave a message of comfort for the Roberts family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jasmine Vance
Family
May 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Glemadine Boston & Family
Family
