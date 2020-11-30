Plainville, Caryl Bradt, 86, of Plainville passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27th, at The Reservoir, in West Hartford. He was married to Angelina (Bell) Bradt for 65 years. Caryl was born in Amsterdam, New York on August 10, 1934, a son of the late Wodena (Walton) and Kenneth Bradt. He retired as the Technical and Physical Services Director for the Town of Plainville in 1998 after 26 years of service. Caryl was also a past President of the Connecticut Association of Street & Highway Officials, Inc., and a longtime member of Pequabuck Golf Club. Throughout their 65 years, Caryl and Angie had a love of travel visiting many islands and countries with their closest friends. After retirement, joined by their beloved dog Molly, they enjoyed living in North Port, Florida for over a dozen years before moving back to Plainville in 2016. Besides golf, in his free time, Caryl loved to watch UConn Basketball, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Red Sox, and any NFL game. Besides Caryl wife,he is survived by a son, Klye and his wife Janet Bradt of Bristol; his daughter, Karel Zettergren of Plainville; five grandchildren, Katie D'Agostino and her husband Kevin of Bristol, Alisha Wells and her husband Ryan of Plainville, Cole Zettergren and his girlfriend Melissa of Long Island, NY , Dane Zettergren and his wife Nina of Middletown, and Ross Zettergren of Plainville; four great-grandchildren, Tyler D'Agostino, Ryan, Jr. and Cooper Wells, Xander Zettergren and his Brother-in-law, John Bell. A graveside service will be held on December 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Plainville Community Food Pantry at 54 S. Canal Street. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.Dunnfh.com