On Monday September 28, 2020, Casimir "Kazzie" Bednarek (60) entered eternal life after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family and friends at his side. He was born in Poland on February 8, 1960 to the late Teresa (Salabura) and Frank Bednarek. Growing up in Connecticut before moving to Texas where he acquired an abundance of great friends. He dedicated his life to helping others even while undergoing chemotherapy. His passion in life was his family and friendships, he lived by the philosophy, "Patience, Grace, and Understanding." In his leisure, he loved fishing and enjoyed watching football with his son, they were both avid Minnesota Vikings fans. His profession and second family were at the Inteplast Group where he worked as a Material Control Supervisor. Casimir is survived by his son, Michael Bednarek and wife Sarah and their son, Flynn of North Port, FL; daughter, Cassandra Bednarek and husband Chris Gnatt and their children, Cyrah Bednarek, Caiden Smith and Killian Gnatt of North Port, FL; Sisters, Krystyna Sadlowski and husband Gary of Kensington, CT Ann Bednarek of Westbrook, CT, Elizabeth Rogalewski and husband John of Newington, CT; brother, Edward Bednarek and wife Christine of Colchester, CT; nieces and nephews, Johanna Gagnon husband Peter, Vicki DiScipio husband Tom, Johnny Rogalewski, Stephanie Sadlowski, Teresa Beebe husband Michael and Samantha Chouinard husband Dan. Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "The KB Benefit Account" in Casimir's name to continue his legacy of helping and caring for others. Mail to: Inteplast Group, Attn: Stephanie Escamilla, P.O. Box 405, Lolita, TX 77971.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store