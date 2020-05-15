My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Cassondra (Grant) Diaz, 31, of New Britain, loving wife and best friend to Sean Diaz, went peacefully to the Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT New Britain Campus. She was born and raised in Hartford, one of four children to Michael Grant and Christine Olejarz. After her graduation from Hartford Public High School, she continued her education earning an Associate's Degree in Business. She was working at Chelsea Place Care Center in Hartford. With her loving personality, she brought joy to others. Family was the pivotal essence of her life. She enjoyed time to have beauty days with her younger cousins, fixing their hair-and-makeup and she especially cherished those times with just her and her mom. To her credit, she never forgot those special days in her Aunties lives. She is survived by her beloved husband Sean, her parents, her paternal grand- parents: Orinthia and Vincent Grant, her brothers: Michael, Anthony and Steven Grant, her half-siblings: Takara Chenice, Briana Grant, Vincent and Kassandra Grant and her much-loved four-legged Milo (the Chihuahua), plus numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Cassie was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Kazimierz and Czeslawa Olejarz of Hartford. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. Cassondra's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.