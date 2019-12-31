Home

J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Catharine Gray
Catharine O. Gray


1922 - 2019
Catharine O. Gray Obituary
Catharine (Olcott) Gray Age 97 of Chadds Ford PA died on December 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, William Bruce Gray who died in 1977. She was born in Hartford, CT. November 15, 1922, the daughter of the late Raymond & Frederika Olcott. She was a member of Elam United Methodist Church. Catharine is survived by her children Bruce O. Gray, Stuart S. Gray, Sandra S. (Gray) Carmichael, Richard R. Gray, and Clifton W. Gray, along with 14 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Sylvia O. Case of Windsor, CT., and a brother Roger, who died in childhood. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Jan. 2, 2020 at Elam United Methodist Church 1073 Smithbridge Rd. Glen Mills, PA., where friends may call starting at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Glastonbury, CT on Jan 4 at 1 pm. Memorial Donations may be made to the Church Endowment Fund of Elam United Methodist Church. Arrangements Rigby Funeral Home
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 31, 2019
