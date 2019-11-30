Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
23 Main Street
North Grosvenordale, CT 06255
(860) 928-7724
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
23 Main Street
North Grosvenordale, CT 06255
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
18 Main St.
N. Grosvenordale, CT
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. Thomas


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine A. Thomas Obituary
Catherine (LaRoche) Thomas, 67, of School St., passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital. Born in Putnam, and a lifelong resident of Thompson, she was the daughter of the late Donat and Constance (Borse) LaRoche. Catherine is survived by her brother, Paul LaRoche of N. Grosvenordale; and several close friends, Larry and Erica Groh, Ken Beausoleil, Cindy Dunne, Renee Waldron, Paul, Jeanne and Diane Dery, the William's Family, Donna, Doug, Don and Laura and Lynn and Al Landry. She maintained a consistent relationship with all the members of the Thompson Democratic Town Committee. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Catherine's family from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to T.E.E.G., P.O. Box 664, N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -