Catherine A. Templeton Wilson, 72, of Moosup passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born Sept. 15, 1947 in Hartford, a daughter of the late William and Bertha (Hill) Templeton and had resided in Moosup for the past 12 years. Catherine participated in the grandparents program at Moosup Elementary where she was greatly loved by the students. She was an active member of the Central Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed reading, card making and gardening. She was predeceased by a daughter Jessica Wilson. She leaves behind two sons; Michael Bloom, his wife Natasha and their son Ryan, Andrew Bloom, his wife Linda and their children Ava and Jacob, and Jessica's daughters Evelyn Alejandro and Jessayla Ortiz; a brother George Beauregard; 3 sisters Shirley Lardis, Joyce Kovacs and Barbara Deangulo; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 am at the Central Assembly of God Church located at 350 Putnam Rd. Wauregan, CT 06387. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her memory to the church. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.