Catherine (Salemis) Christy, age 94, of West Hartford, CT passed away on February 10, 2019. Her beloved husband Gus Christy was by her side. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Theresa Christy, grandson Robert Levine and his wife Diana Krevor, and her special two great-grandchildren Daniella and Nathan Levine. She was predeceased by her children Diane Christy and Steven Christy. Catherine was born on December 21, 1924 in Malden, MA, to proud parents Steve and Angelina Salemis. She was educated in the Malden school system, graduating high school with scholastic honors. After graduation she worked for both the government and private industry as a highly capable book keeper and one of the first key punch operators to master the early punch card method of entering data into computers. Many years later she was thrilled to use her personal computer (without punch cards!) and iPad to stay in touch with friends and family and especially to Skype with Daniella and Nathan. She served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member in the Boston Greek Orthodox Cathedral for nine years following graduation. In 1947 she met a fellow choir member, Gus Christy, and the two were married one year later. They were blessed to have many years of married life and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 26, 2018. Following their wedding they lived in Fitchburg, MA for three years and in 1951 moved to West Hartford, CT where they became proud parents of their two wonderful children Diane and Steven. In the years since, she has been an involved member of the West Hartford community and most notably an honored parishioner of St. George Greek Orthodox Church where she was a proud member of the Daughters of Penelope and St. George Seniors. In conclusion, it is quite proper to mention that Catherine was very appreciative and happy to receive so much attention from all who knew her. The family would like to especially thank the wonderful caregivers at Hughes Rehabilitation in West Hartford and the loving members of St. George's who were so caring to their friend in her last illness. We appreciate your devotion to Catherine. God bless you all. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 11:00 AM, at the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours will be from 9:00 -11:00 AM prior to the service, at the church. Contributions in her memory may be made to Steven Christy Memorial Scholarship, c/o Coretta Jenerette IASC NAPA, 1601 Greene Street, Columbia, SC 29208 or to the church. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary