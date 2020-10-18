Cathy was born in New Haven, CT., the second child of Cecil and Lillian Decker, on January 14, 1929. Nicknamed "Chickie" by a favorite uncle, Cathy grew up on the East coast. In the early 1950s she met Frederick Circo and married him; a long and happy marriage that went on for 70 years until Fred died in February of this year. They had two children on the East coast, Stephen and Michael, and they all set out on an adventure in 1960, relocating the family to San Diego, to explore opportunities and nice weather. And in 1962 they moved to their house in the Overlook Heights neighborhood of San Diego, with a view they both loved. In 1963 they had their last child, Andrew, and the family was complete. In Overlook Heights, Cathy joined The Immaculata Church, a parish she grew quickly to love. She became a leader in the church, with the Ladies of The Immaculata, working for fundraising efforts such as Strawberry Festivals and Luaus, and becoming the first female extraordinary minister the church had used in service. The church would be important to her for the rest of her life and she found many ways to be of service. She and Fred and the family thrived in San Diego, with the two of them deeply involved in the local tennis community and their neighborhood. To her sons, Cathy was a great mom. She was kind, and wise, teaching them how to take responsibility for their actions, and giving them the room and thoughtfulness to make their own decisions, even if they were not the decisions she would make. She was kind to so many, but she also had a spine of steel, that saw her through the tempests of life with pragmatism and her lovely smile. Even through the last years as Fred suffered through dementia, and she fighting off her own, she remained happy, loving, keeping her sense of humor, her wonderful laugh and the smile that could light up a room. She is survived by her three sons, ten grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at The Immaculata on Thursday, October 22 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Ladies of the Immaculata.



