Catherine E. Matusiewicz
1943 - 2020
Catherine E. Matusiewicz, 76, of Southington passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Summit of Plantsville. She was the beloved wife of Frank Matusiewicz her husband of 52 years. Born October 31, 1943 in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late James and Reine (LaPalm) White. Catherine retired from Atlas Aerow in Meriden. In addition to her husband, she leaves her three daughters, Diane Conway and husband Richard of Southington, Susan Heath and husband Taliver of CA and Karen Matusiewicz of Farmington; five grandchildren, Brendan, Sean, Adrian, Gillian and Emma; three sisters, Marilyn Champagne of Plainville, Theresa Case and Colleen White both of East Lyme and several nieces and nephews. Services for Catherine will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
