Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Mather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine G. Mather


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine G. Mather Obituary
Catherine G. Mather, 86, of Manchester, widow of Robert S. Mather, passed away Tuesday December 23, 2019 at Brookdale Buckingham in Glastonbury. She was born in Hartford on September 4, 1933 to the late John and Julia (Kowalczyk) Chaia. She is survived by her son Kevin Mather. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 10 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -