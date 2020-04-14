|
Catherine Gonyea, of Middletown, passed away on April 9, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Fort Kent, Maine, she spent her adult years in Connecticut. Predeceased by her husband, Paul, Catherine is survived by her two children and their spouses, Gary and wife Judith and Gail and husband Chris, two grandchildren and their spouses, Caitlyn and husband Kevin and Colin and wife Amanda, and six great-grandchildren, Braden, Alexandra, Zachery, Koen, Hailey, and Levi. Catherine's greatest joy was spending time with her family. The burial will be a private family event; if desired, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's own choice.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020