Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Gonyea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Gonyea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Gonyea Obituary
Catherine Gonyea, of Middletown, passed away on April 9, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Fort Kent, Maine, she spent her adult years in Connecticut. Predeceased by her husband, Paul, Catherine is survived by her two children and their spouses, Gary and wife Judith and Gail and husband Chris, two grandchildren and their spouses, Caitlyn and husband Kevin and Colin and wife Amanda, and six great-grandchildren, Braden, Alexandra, Zachery, Koen, Hailey, and Levi. Catherine's greatest joy was spending time with her family. The burial will be a private family event; if desired, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's own choice.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -