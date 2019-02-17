Catherine "Kit" "Nana""Mickey" (Smith) Henneberry, 98, of Newington, made her ascension on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born in Moosup, CT on October 29, 1920 to the late Joseph and Eva Smith, she was predeceased by her seven siblings. After graduating from Plainfield High School, she attended Morse School of Business where she honed her office skills. She worked as a medical secretary at Newington Children's Hospital until her retirement. She was a loving wife to her husband Harold for 53 years until his passing. Together they raised eight children in Elmwood, CT. Catherine hosted countless family gatherings that always included a game of cards. She was an avid knitter gifting cozy afghans to family, friends and strangers. She was a devoted member of the "I AM"activity for 47 years and shared her faith, love and light with everyone she met. One of her enduring lessons will be:"Do not criticize, judge, condemn or blame anyone today; just praise, love and forgive the infinite way."Catherine was predeceased by her sons, Keith, Paul and Mark. She is survived by her daughter Maureen Howard, husband Clarence of Florida; daughter Eileen Dubois, husband David of South Carolina; son Timothy Henneberry, wife Erin of Florida; Kevin Henneberry of Cromwell; son Gary Henneberry, wife Sue of Avon, and daughters-in-law Doreen of Enfield, Jan of Torrington and Dorothy of Torrington. Her legacy of love will continue through the lives of her 23 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. The family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff of Jefferson House for their loving care of Catherine. A celebration of Catherine's life will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to an organization of your choice. There are no calling hours. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary