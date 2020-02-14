Home

Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint John Church
5 Saint John Court
Cromwell, CT
Catherine Ireton Obituary
Catherine (Monnes) Ireton, of Cromwell, passed away peacefully Monday, February 10. 2020. She was eighty-five years old. Born and Raised in Cromwell, Catherine was one of seven children born to Elizabeth Darenthal and Senator John J. Monnes of Cromwell on the Monnes Dairy Farm. Catherine retired after many years of service from Middlesex Community College where she was a librarian. Catherine was predeceased by her loving husband Richard K. Ireton; her youngest son John R. Ireton and her six siblings, John, Bernie, Lizzi, Josephine, Marie and Frannie. Catherine is survived by her eldest son, Daniel J. Ireton and his wife Erin; her daughter, Kathleen Ireton; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon, Shannon, Justin, Meghan, Michael, Matthew and Mark and three great grandchildren, Mallory, Charlotte and Delaney. Catherine will be remembered on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 am at a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint John Church, 5 Saint John Court, Cromwell where she was a devoted parishioner for many years. Burial will follow in Cromwell Hillside Cemetery West. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2020
