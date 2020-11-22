Catherine Isabel (Bishop) Smith, 98, died on November 19, 2020, at The McLean Home, Simsbury, CT. Born on December 5, 1921, in Kilburn, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Frank Vernon Bishop and Viota Isabel (Stewart) Bishop. At age 5, she moved with her family to Andover, NB, where her father was the High Sheriff of Victoria County. She had 5 brothers: Stewart, Charles, Robert, Allison, and Francis. Andover was always "Up Home" to her. She lived in Andover until she married her beloved husband, Eugene Clair "Smitty" Smith on September 5, 1939. They were married for 71 years. They moved early to New York City, then Reading, Mass., Hollis then Milford, New Hampshire and finally to The McLean Home in Simsbury, Connecticut, in 1994. When Smitty passed away in 2011, Catherine continued to live there. She is survived by three daughters, Margaret Williamson, Alison Anderson and Barbara Porter; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Her son, Robert, passed away in 1985. Catherine loved to cook, and always served delicious meals to family and friends. She also knit and sewed, and did stenciling. In Reading, Mass., she was Chair of the church fair at Old South Methodist Church. In Hollis, NH, she was a charter member of the Knit-Wits. Catherine and Smitty traveled extensively and enjoyed trips to Canada, the United States in their RV, and parts of Europe, especially Great Britain, Belgium and Austria. A graveside service will be held in Hollis, New Hampshire on Tuesday, November 24, 12:30 p.m., at East Cemetery on Wheeler Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to McLean Benevolent Fund, McLean Home, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070. Arrangements are made by Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home. For online condolences and to view the services online, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
