All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
The First Cathedral of Bloomfield
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
The First Cathedral of Bloomfield

Catherine J. Heath


1938 - 2020
Catherine J. Heath Obituary
Catherine Jane Heath "Cat", age 81, departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at UCONN Medical Center with her family by her side. Born on August 11, 1938, Catherine was the eldest of 14 children born to the late Mamie Bailey (Weaver-Copes) and the late Aelix Copes in Hartford, Connecticut. A graduate of Hartford High School, Catherine worked in various positions within the State of Connecticut until her retirement from Cedarcrest Hospital in 1996. Catherine was a volunteer with "Project Concern," Riverfront Recapture and One C.H.A.I.N. She was also a dedicated member of The First Cathedral Church, where she volunteered with the Hospitality and Willing Workers committees. She enjoyed baking, cooking, traveling, laughing and hosting family and friends for a Friday Night Fish-Fries. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Zepheniah Heath; brother Chester Copes; and sister Glenda Copes-Reed. She is survived by six children; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many siblings to cherish her memory. Calling hours will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at The First Cathedral of Bloomfield, CT, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Bloomfield. All Faith Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2020
