Catherine "Kay" Julia MacNeil, beloved aunt, loving sister, and cherished friend, passed from this earth on April 20, 2020. Born February 11, 1941 Bangor, Maine, she moved at a young age to Rocky Hill, Connecticut. She spent most of her life in Manchester, Connecticut and her entire career at the Connecticut State Highway (Department of Transportation). She retired as a Property Appraiser and moved to Cape Canaveral, Florida. An avid traveler, Kay say much of the world but her favorite place would always be her beloved Ireland which she considered her homeland. Personable, generous, and funny, Kay had numerous lifelong friends, whom she treated as family, dozens of nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and grand-grand nieces and nephews, all of whom she treated as her own children. Kay loved children and devoted her life to caring for and spoiling them. She did anything to make her nieces and nephews happy including allowing them t o give her a makeover with permanent marker. She loved and supported the littlest among us through her volunteer work with Birthright where she loved to give generously to mothers, babies, and young children in need. Her spirit lives on through the many many children whose lives she filled with joy and unconditional support. Kay loved golfing, bowling, the beach, and hosting her many friends and family for gatherings. Above all, Kay loved to laugh. We will miss her laughter in our lives. Kay gave generously of her time, her resources, and most of all her love. She will be remembered always for the love she spread. Kay survived her parents, Edmund and Marion MacNeil, as well as 10 siblings, John (Jack), Donald, Norma Goodin, Robert (Bobby), Alfred (Dick), William(Billy), Lawrence (Mittens), Edmund (Butchy), Helen and Ralph (Tubby), and is survived by her brother, Allan "Pee Wee" MacNeil who lives in Higganum, CT. Due to public health restrictions, her burial will be private. The family will host a memorial Mass when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are through Biega Funeral Home in Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity and show a child kindness. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.