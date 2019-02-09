Home

Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Catherine M. "Kay" (DePascale) Gaffney, 94, of Newington, formerly of West Hartford, died peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Grace DePascale and was a resident of West Hartford for over 65 years. Prior to her retirement, Kay was employed at the VA Hospital in Newington. She enjoyed many winters in Florida and was an avid Red Sox fan. Her greatest joy was the times she spent with her family.Kay leaves a daughter, Grace Lynn Schweiger of Avon; a granddaughter, Jill Schweiger of West Hartford; a grandson, Jeffrey Schweiger of Newington and a beloved great-grandson, Cole Schweiger. A special thank you to the staff at Cedar Mountain Commons, Newington for their wonderful care. Calling hours are Sunday, (Feb. 10), from 3 to 5 pm at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Funeral Service will be Monday, (Feb 11), 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2019
