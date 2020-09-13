Catherine Mary Stone, 45, of East Haddam passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8 at her home. Born March 15, 1975 in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Merriam (March) Stone. Catherine was a lifelong resident of East Haddam and had worked as a real estate agent before retiring to care for her children. Catherine was a graduate of the Independent Day School in Middlefield, CT, Canterbury School in New Milford, CT, and Rollins College in FL. Catherine is survived by her two children, Lauren Michael Drozd and Henry Joseph Stone Drozd, both of East Haddam; and her fiancé, Todd Drozd of East Haddam. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Thursday, Sept. 17th from 5PM until 7PM. We ask that social distancing be observed and that everyone wear a face covering. A Graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 18th at 11AM in the First Church Cemetery in East Haddam. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
.