Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Church
1747 Poquonock Ave
Windsor, CT
Catherine Mildred Somppi Obituary
Catherine Mildred Somppi (Schwartz) of Windsor, Ct passed away on November 24th at Smilow Hospital after a long courageous battle against AML(Leukemia). She was born on May 25, 1943. She was the only child of Henry Joseph Schwartz and Mildred Katherine Schwartz (Hodlin) of Hartford, Ct. Her family moved to Broad Brook and was joined by her grandmother Katherine Hodlin and her Aunt Pat. She graduated from East Windsor High School in 1961. She raised her family as a single parent in Plainville. She worked at Westinghouse in Hartford, followed by 28 years at van Zelm Heywood and Shadford, Inc. in West Hartford and Farmington as a Senior Financial Administrator. She retired in 2015 and was soon diagnosed with AML. Her battle with cancer seemed to get off on the right foot. She went into remission after an intense round of chemo. The victory was short lived as complications prevented her ever really enjoying her retirement. She relapsed in early Sept 2019 and stayed in the hospital until she passed. She was a member of St Joseph's Church in Windsor, went to the gym 3x a week, loved to shop, Ballroom dance, travel and visit with her daughter and beloved son-in-law in Maine. Her Ballroom Dance family has been the highlight of her life for many, many years. Cathy leaves behind her son, Robert A. Somppi Jr. of New Britian, and daughter, Camille White and husband Robert of Chester, Maine. She also leaves two uncles, Sebastian Fiume and William Loos, an Aunt, Mary Hodlin and many cousins including the gang from Boston. She was predeceased by her parents Henry and Millie, two aunts, Nancy Fiume and Patricia Loos, and an uncle, Douglas Hodlin. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9AM to 1030AM at Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM at St Joseph's Church,1747 Poquonock Ave, Windsor, CT 06095. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cathy's memory may be made to , 31 Pratt St, Hartford, CT or https://donate.lls.org/lls. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
