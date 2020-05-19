Catherine N. (Sweet) Sladeck, 93 of Plainville, passed away Friday May 15, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville. She was the wife of the late John W. Sladeck, who predeceased her in December of 2009 and with whom she shared 39 years of marriage. A graveside service in celebration of Catherine's life will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol and will be announced at a later date when all are able to safely gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Sladeck family for their trust. For future service information, a full obituary and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.