Catherine N. Sladeck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine N. (Sweet) Sladeck, 93 of Plainville, passed away Friday May 15, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville. She was the wife of the late John W. Sladeck, who predeceased her in December of 2009 and with whom she shared 39 years of marriage. A graveside service in celebration of Catherine's life will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol and will be announced at a later date when all are able to safely gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Sladeck family for their trust. For future service information, a full obituary and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved