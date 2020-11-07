1/1
Catherine Postemski
1924 - 2020
Catherine Postemski, 96, of Willington, CT passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born in Willington to Peter and Annie Hanth. Catherine loved to travel, she visited almost every country. She was a costume collector and owned about 75 costumes that she donated to various museums. Catherine enjoyed gardening and was known for the flowers around her home and yellow daffodils along the road. She and her husband built a 20-unit apartment complex and they maintained and operated it for 20 years. Catherine and John both enjoyed polka dancing and they won several trophies. At St. Philip, Catherine was the president of the ladies guild and ran bingo. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, John Postemski. Catherine's husband will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:30pm at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, CT 06226. Her Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:00am at St. Philip the Apostle 64 Pompey Hollow Rd. Ashford, CT 06278. Her burial will follow at St. Philip Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Potter Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Philip - Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
