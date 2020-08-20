Catherine Quinn, of Storrs Mansfield, known to family and friends as Lorraine passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Catherine was born in Carbondale Pennsylvania, raised by her parents Alice Burns Kelly and John Joseph Kelly. She is predeceased by her parents, three brothers; John, Edward, Robert, her sister Maryalice and her loving husband Patrick Quinn. Catherine will forever be missed by her five children, Maryalice Cullen, Eileen Quinn, Patrick Quinn, Catherine Quinn and Ann Molin as well as her twelve grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. Her wonderful spirit will continue in the hearts of family and all that knew her. In lieu of flowers we request any donations go to the Carmelite Nuns of Flemington New Jersey 26 Harmony School Road, Flemington NJ 08822. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com