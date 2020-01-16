Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
42 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
42 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT
View Map
Catherine R. Danyluk


1929 - 2020
Catherine R. Danyluk Obituary
Catherine Rose (Preli) Danyluk, 90, life-long resident of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born February 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Tito and Mary (Rezoagli) Preli. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael F. Danyluk. Catherine graduated from St. Mary School and Windsor Locks High School in 1946. Catherine was a member of the WL Women's Club, St. Mary's Church, a boy scout as well as a girl scout leader. She retired from Imperial Nurseries and was a library aide at South Elementary School. She leaves a son, Mickey Danyluk and daughters, MaryAnne Danyluk, Carol Plante (with whom she made her home), and Nancy Manning (David); four grandchildren, Andrew (Rachael) Plante, Luke (Kim) Plante, Grace Plante, and Kathleen Manning; four great-grandchildren; Riley Elizabeth, Alaina Margaret, Olivia Ann, and Luke Thomas Jr. Her family would like to thank the Hospice Care Team; Robin H., RN, Rafael D., RN, Shauna, and Trish for their compassionate care of Catherine. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:15 – 10 am at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring Street, Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 10 am. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
