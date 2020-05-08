Catherine R. Morrissey
1940 - 2020
Catherine R. (Kelliher) Morrissey, 79, of Suffield loving wife of 50 years to the late Harry M. Morrissey passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Born on November 26, 1940, in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (Merriam) Kelliher and grew up in Auburn, MA. Catherine and Harry met in High School and were united in Holy Matrimony on August 25, 1962. She was an avid tennis player and played competitively for over 25 years. Family was extremely important to Catherine and she showed that by being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Catherine is survived by her children, Sondra M. Morrissey of Enfield, Kimberlee A. Revior and her husband, George of Boston, MA and Peter M. Morrissey of Enfield, 2 cherished grandchildren, Abigail and Aaron; a brother, Robert Kelliher of Swansea, MA; a sister, Mary Grafflin of Dallas, TX and several nieces and nephews. Catherine was predeceased by two brothers, John and William Kelliher. There are no calling hours. Funeral services for Catherine will be held privately. Memorial contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield, MA, www.tjoconnoradoptioncenter.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.leetestevens.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Dear Sondra and Peter, I've thought about mom for one year now and it was always tomorrow. I am now living in Farmington in the newer(10 years old) Metro Development. Mom and I had some wonderful memories being neighbors in Canton. We loved each other and it was so sad when dad died. Very sorry I missed the opportunity of meeting once more. My deepest sympathy to your family.
MARY GANEM
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sondra, Kim and Peter - I'm so very sorry to hear about your Mom. May you be comforted by all the wonderful memories in the days ahead.
Mary Plifka
May 8, 2020
To Sondra, Kimberlee, Peter and George, How saddened we are to learn of Moms passing. We had so many great and fun times with your Mom and Dad in the past. Our weekend trips and get togethers. Ron and Marie Villeneuve, Tony and Sandy Pagnoni, Dave and Virginia Barry, John and Sue Sapia. We really were a fun group. We send our deepest sympathy to you and your families.
Ron Villeneuve
Friend
