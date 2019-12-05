|
Catherine Rachel Ostrow-D'Haeseleer of Middletown, CT passed away suddenly on Saturday November 23rd at the age of 65. She was the daughter of Denyse Dossogne and Albert D'Haeseleer of Brussels Belgium, both deceased. Catherine was born in Kananga (formerly Luluabourg) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where her father was a teacher and school administrator. It is a fitting testament to her life that the name Kananga is derived from a word in the local dialect that means, "a place for peace and love," since she was fiercely devoted to both of these concepts. She was particularly proud of her career as a Lecturer in the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures at Wesleyan University where with only a high-school education from Belgium she was able to excel as an extraordinarily effective, popular, and demanding teacher of the French language for more than 35 years. She is survived by her loving husband Kirk Bartholomew, forever friend and former-husband Daniel Ostrow, cousin Michel De Waha and his daughter Aurelie, godchildren Gaeton Lillon and Mary Rider, and a large circle of loyal and incredibly caring friends. Donations in her memory can be made to a GoFundMe campaign-Catherine's Gift (gf.me/u/w2anz2), that has been established to foster the creative work of an artist that became very dear to Catherine over the last year and a half of her life, Toto Kisaku of the DRC who is currently an asylee in the USA. A private celebration of her life is being planned in the near future.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019