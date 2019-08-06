Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Catherine Roberts
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liturgy
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Colman Church
145 Hubbard Street
Middlefield, CT
Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
State Veterans’ Cemetery
Catherine (Doherty) Roberts, 88, of Rockfall, wife of the late Gerald T. Roberts Sr., died Friday August 2, 2019 at her home with family at her side. She was born in Shelton, daughter of the late, William J. Doherty and Cecelia (Chartrand) Doherty. Prior to her retirement Catherine was employed as a registered nurse with the Connecticut State Veterans' Hospital in Rocky Hill. She was the past president of the Saint Colman Ladies Guild and a member of the church choir. She was also involved with the 60 Plus Club of Middlefield and Durham and was active at the Community Center. Catherine is survived by two daughters, Mary Mason and her husband Terry of Windsor Locks, Elizabeth McTigue and her husband Edward of East Hampton, a son, Gerald T. Roberts, of Columbia, three grandchildren, Celia, Adrian and Scott Barbieri, two great grandchildren, Kenneth Douglas and Soraya Urena, a sister Irene Stevens of Derby, a brother, Michael Doherty and his wife Loraine of Winchester, a sister-in-law Patricia Doherty of Thomaston, also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, William Doherty. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday August 8th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Colman Church, 145 Hubbard Street Middlefield. Burial will be held Friday in the State Veterans' Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street Middletown. Memorial contributions may be sent to Smilow Cancer Hospital Office of Development PO Box 1849 New Haven, CT 06508-9979 Email: [email protected] To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
