Cathy Denise Ortiz, a truly rare and beautiful soul, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on July 29, 2020 at the age of 53. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 467 Quaker Lane, South, West Hartford, CT 06110. All friends and family are welcomed. Due to our current pandemic, everyone is asked to wear a mask. Please visit luddyandpetersonfh.com for full obituary.