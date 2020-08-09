Cathy L. (Gay) Scacca, 57, of Plantsville and formerly Berlin and Nokomis, FL, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in Hartford on July 1, 1963, she was the beloved daughter of Donald Gay of St. Petersburg, FL and Claudette (Ruel) Swetic and husband Jan of North Port, FL. Cathy was a 1981 graduate of Tolland High School. She worked as a key employee for Casa Mia at the Hawthorne restaurant and banquet facility, Berlin. Cathy enjoyed video editing, listening to music, dancing, singing and watching movies. She also loved cooking, especially for her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Cathy will be forever missed by her children, Gina L. Scacca of Plantsville, with whom she made her home and Anthony M. Scacca of Berlin. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Gay of North Port, FL; her former husband, Anthony "Tony" Scacca of Berlin; her niece, Julie Ruel and husband Nil Polack of France; her nephew, Erik Hutchinson of Stafford Springs and one grand-niece, Thalia Polack, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was sadly predeceased by her beloved infant daughter, Victoria Lynn Scacca and her brother, William "Billy" Gay. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Cathy with her family, please visit www.desopoeh.com
