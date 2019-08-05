Home

Cecelia F. Chrusciel Obituary
Cecelia "Dolly" F. Chrusciel, 82, of New Britain, passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 6th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Her funeral service will begin on Wednesday, August 7th, at 8:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home, followed by as Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery following the mass. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.newingtonmemorial.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2019
