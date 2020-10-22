Cecelia Dzilenski Gumula, 94, of New Britain, entered into eternal rest on October 20, 2020. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Frances Dzilenski. She was a lifelong resident of New Britain and is predeceased by her husband, Stanley Gumula and her sister, Veronica Jurczak. Cecelia graduated from New Britain High School in 1944 and the New Britain General Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. In 1990, she retired from Brittany Farms Health Center in New Britain after 18 dedicated years of nursing. She was a wonderful mother, and is survived by her four children: Mark Gumula and his wife Noreen, of Bristol; Karen McKenna and her husband Brian, of South Windsor; Donald Gumula and his wife Sally, of Burlington; and Ken Gumula and his wife Dora, of Avon. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Jared and his wife Jessica, Brandon, Jennifer and her husband Shaun, Kelly, Christopher, Nicole, Olivia, and Jack, as well as her great-granddaughters: Scarlett and Georgia. Cele's quiet, caring, and gentle way will be greatly missed by all. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours. Guests are invited to meet the family directly at church for a Mass of Christian Burial held at Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta St, New Britain on Saturday, October 24 at 10:00am. Interment services will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Cross Church. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com
.