Cecelia Barbara Sorel, 93, of Bloomfield, beloved wife for 63 years of the late Arthur Joseph Sorel, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at UConn Medical Center. Born in New Britain on October 29, 1926, daughter of the late Paul and Pelagia (Kosakowski) Berk, she was raised in New Britain and was a graduate of New Britain High School. After high school, Cecelia continued her education at St. Mary's Hospital, School of Nursing in Waterbury where she received her degree as a registered nurse. Cecelia worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Hartford for many years before taking a position with a local doctor's office in Bloomfield where she worked until her retirement after over 40 years as an RN. Her mother lived with her and her family in Bloomfield and she enjoyed conversing with her mother in Polish. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. Cecelia loved being a grandmother and was affectionately referred to as "Babcia" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her granddaughter, Nicole wrote, "Heaven gained another angel today! Our beloved grandmother Cecelia Sorel, better known as Bapchie to all of us grandkids, joined the love of her life Arthur Sorel earlier this morning. The memories of you will never fade away and we know you're in a better place. You're with Papa now and that alone brings us peace knowing you two are together again. We will always love you and wish you two are together again. We will always love you and wish we had the proper chance to say goodbye. 'Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure.' Loving you always, your family." She leaves five children, Paul Sorel and his wife Carol of Enfield, Arthur Sorel of West Haven, Gary Sorel and his wife Lori of East Hartland, Robert Sorel, and Cindi Capobianco and her husband Jeffrey of Windsor; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Edward Berk; and a sister, Helen Sahno. Burial will be private in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UConn Health Center, The UConn Foundation, Inc., Attn: Data Services, 2390 Alumni Dr., Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269-3206 or to Hartford Health Care at Home, Attn: Hospice, One State Street, Suite 19, Hartford, CT 06103. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.