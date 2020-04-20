|
Cecelia Tomusiak, 92, of Kensington, beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Tomusiak, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Simsbury on May 23, 1927, the daughter of the late Joseph Yarusewicz and Aneila (Markut) Yarusewicz, she resided in Kensington for the past 62 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, New Britain and was an active member of its' Ladies' Guild and the New Britain Council of Catholic Women. Ceil enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, flower arranging, spending time at their home at the Cape, going out to eat and drinking a good Manhattan. She also loved her many family pets over the years. Ceil is survived by her beloved daughter: Marcia Plower and husband, Tom of Ponte Verdra Beach, FL, Barbara Dumais of Kensington and Carol Tomusiak of North Branford; her grandchildren: Jared Dumais and wife, Agnes of Kensington, Jonathan Dumais of New Britain, Jessica Dumais and husband, Brett of Newington, Tommy Plower and wife, Kathy of Vero Beach, FL and Emily Plower of Fort Pierce, FL, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Cecelia's devoted caretakers most recently: Lidia Kulawik, Monika Oszmian, Emilia Wijk, and the VNA of Berlin. Memorial donations in her name may be made to The Covenant House at www.covenanthouse.org or at . She will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. A celebration of Cecelia's life will take place at a time to be announced. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020