Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick,
Collinsville, CT
View Map

Cecil Buck Buxton

Cecil "Buck" Buxton, 75, of Unionville, beloved husband of Donna Morocco, died unexpectedly Sunday March 8th. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Mar. 13) from 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be Saturday (Mar.14) at 9:00am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Patrick, Collinsville at 10:00am. Burial with full Marine Corps Honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, Collinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
