|
|
Cecil G. McNish, 89, of Hartford, beloved husband of the late Myrtle (Christie) McNish, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Jamaica, WI, he came to Hartford in the 1960's and had been employed by Hamilton Standard Div of UT for over 20 years before his retirement. He was a social man who loved sports and politics playing cricket and boxing in Jamaica as a young man. He leaves a son Richard McNish wife Toni of Windsor, daughter Marie Langston husband Blaine of Leominster, MA; step sons Dwight Barrett wife Patricia of Bloomfield and Howard Barrett wife Jem of FL; one sister Elsa Godbourn of Bloomfield; grandchildren Brianna and Michaela McNish, Blaine Langston, Jr and Brandon Langston; step grandchildren Dwayne, Tyrell, Raymond, Shawn, Dejen, and Taj Barrett and Tamika Mitchell; and three great grandchildren. Besides his wife he as predeceased by a brother Vincent McNish and a sister Cynthia Washington. A private viewing and funeral will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, family and friends can view the service on line at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/83962684.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020