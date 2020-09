Cecil H. Lafland Jr., born on June 21st, 1937, passed away on April 8th 2020. He was buried in Ashland Municipal Cemetery on June 21st, 2020. A celebration of Life will be held in his honor from 1–3PM on September 20, 2020 at St. Jean Baptiste Society 209 Smalley St. New Britain Ct. The family would like to thank Bel Air Manor and Masonicare Hospice for all their support, and exceptional care of our dad. To share online condolences please visit lajoiefuneralhome.com