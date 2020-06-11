Cecil Jackson-White affectionately known as "Jackson" or "Jack", 83, of East Hartford, CT departed this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Jack was born on September 12, 1936 in El Paso, TX to the late Joe White and the late Evelyn E. Steele. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services)94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 12:00PM-1:00PM. To leave a message for the Jackson-White family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.