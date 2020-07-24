Cecil Scarbrough Jr., 49, of East Hartford, CT departed this life on April 9, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. He was born June 15, 1970 in Hartford, CT. to Cecil Scarbrough Sr. and Deborah Branford; he was the oldest of four children and leaves behind his beloved wife, Dwoun Scarbrough and beautiful family. A Graveside Service will full military honors will take place, TODAY, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:10AM at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Scarbrough family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com