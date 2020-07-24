1/1
Cecil Scarbrough Jr.
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Scarbrough Jr., 49, of East Hartford, CT departed this life on April 9, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. He was born June 15, 1970 in Hartford, CT. to Cecil Scarbrough Sr. and Deborah Branford; he was the oldest of four children and leaves behind his beloved wife, Dwoun Scarbrough and beautiful family. A Graveside Service will full military honors will take place, TODAY, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:10AM at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Scarbrough family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
JERRY SOLOMON .
Friend
July 23, 2020
Heaven has a new angel. My deepest condolences to Cecil Jr’s Family & friends.
Edna Alers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved