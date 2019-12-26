Home

Cecile Vinci
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Cecile A. Vinci


1930 - 2019
Cecile A. Vinci, 89, of Portland, wife of the late Joseph P. Vinci Jr., died Thursday December 19, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born in Troy, VT, daughter of Telesphore and Beatrice (Gagnier) Sylvestre. She is survived by her son, Joseph P. (Judy) Vinci III; three daughters, Susan (James) Tyler Jr., Nancy (Kevin) Boudreau and Barbara (Rick) DeVost; and four sisters, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; also, several nieces, nephews and sister-in-law's. She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday December 30th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 51 Freestone Ave. Portland. Burial will follow at the State Veterans Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Salvation Army and the , charities that were close to her heart. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 26, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -