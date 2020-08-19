After a full life, Cecile Zacco, 89, of Farmington, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 13, 2020. Cecile was born and raised by Ukrainian immigrant parents in Montreal, Canada. In 1952, Cecile met her late husband, Mario Zacco, a young Italian man looking to begin a career as an entrepreneur in North America. Four years later, Cecile and her husband moved to the United States, where the couple started a family of their own and moved between New York City and Santa Fe, before they permanently called Farmington home. In her free time Cecile enjoyed cooking, crafts, cin-cin, playing cards, and spending summers with family and friends at Mombasha Lake. She is survived by her extensive family in Montreal, her two daughters Onella (Bernard) Gayraud (Santa Barbara, CA) and Alba (Tim) Goss (Farmington, CT), grandchildren Léna (Leonel) Oliveros, André Gayraud; Alex, Andrew, and Julie Goss. Her smile and charm will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Mehra and the Oncology staff at St. Francis Hospital for their kindness and care of Cecile. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.